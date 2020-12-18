Smart lockdown imposed in three districts due to rising covid cases

Authorities have imposed a smart mini-lockdown in Karachiâ€™s three districts as COVID-19 cases have reached all-time high in the city.



According to the Commissioner Office, a smart mini-lockdown has been imposed in District West, District Keamari and District Central on Thursday for two weeks.

On recommendations of the district health officer of District West regarding micro hotspots of the spread of Covid-19, the West deputy commissioner imposed a smart mini-lockdown on streets and localities of specified areas in Manghopir and Orangi Town subdivision for a period of two weeks from December 18 to December 31 till 7pm under powers conferred by the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014.

The lockdown areas in the Manghopir subdivision include Bakra Perhi with 14 patients, Sector 14-B with 14 patients, Gulshan-e-Maymar with 17 patients, Sector 10/55 with 12 patients and KDA Sector 6 with six patients.

In Orangi Town Saleemabad Sector 11/2, a smart mini-lockdown has been imposed after the diagnosis of 24 persons with Covid-19 and Shah Wali Ullah Nagar where there are six patients of the viral disease.

In the meantime, in District Keamari, a smart mini-lockdown has been imposed in Katyani Mohallah having 15 patients, New Injam Colony having 10 patients, Mufti Mehmood Chock with 13 patient and Naval Colony with six patients in the Baldia subdivision.

In the Keamari subdivision, a smart mini-lockdown has been imposed in Intelligence Colony with nine patients. In the Site subdivision, a smart mini-lockdown has been imposed on Site Town and Labour Square with 12 patients and Saleh Muhammad Village with five patients.

In District Central, a smart mini-lockdown has been imposed in 34 union councils from December 17 to December 31 in Gulbergâ€™s union councils 1,3,4,5,6 and 8; in Liaquatabadâ€™s union councils 1,8,9 and 10; in North Karachiâ€™s union councils 2,4,5 and 7 and in North Nazimabadâ€™s union councils 1,2,4,5,6,8 and 9.

Following SOPs shall be enforced in the aforementioned areas: Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown areas shall wear a mask, movement of people residing in the lockdown areas shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, convenience stores and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open during specific timings as specified in the home departmentâ€™s order.

All other business activities shall strictly remain closed without any exceptions. Moreover, all kind of industrial units falling in the areas shall remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants. Only one person from each household shall be allowed to go outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying their original CNIC to law enforcement agencies.

Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care and no private or family get-together will be allowed in homes. Residents coming out of their houses would have a valid reason to do so and pillion riding would be strictly banned in these areas.

All the public transport, including buses, taxis, rickshaws and ride-hailing services, would also be banned to ply on the roads in these areas. The government has however pledged that it would make every effort to provide mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas.