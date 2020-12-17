PTM MNA Ali Wazir arrested from Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A member of the National Assembly from South Waziristan and senior member of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), Ali Wazir was arrested from the provincial capital on Wednesday. Reports said Ali Wazir had come to Peshawar to participate in an event on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the attack on Army Public School (APS). The Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt, Tahir Wazir, was heading the police party that arrested Ali Wazir from the limits of the East Cantonment Police Station.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur confirmed that the PTM leader had been taken into custody.

Officials said the PTM MNA was wanted by the Karachi Police where a case has been lodged against him at the Sohrab Got Police Station under six different sections on December 6.

"Sindh Police personnel had come to Peshawar for his arrest. The Peshawar Police helped them take custody of Ali Wazir. He will be handed over to Karachi Police after completing legal formalities," an official informed.

Many on the social media demanded the early release of Ali Wazir and condemned the police action for arresting the sitting member of the parliament who was in Peshawar in connection with an event on the sixth anniversary of the APS attack.