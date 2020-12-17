Reducing tension not responsibility of Taliban only: Qureshi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday asked all sides inside Afghanistan to reduce violence so that there could be ceasefire, as the only way for peace in Afghanistan was a meaningful and comprehensive dialogue.

“But this responsibility cannot be placed on the shoulders of the Taliban alone. All sides will have to play a role,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, terming the Afghan peace talks a historic opportunity. According to Geo News, the minister said the next round of talks between the US and Afghan Taliban for peace in Afghanistan will commence on January 05.

“Pakistan will respect the decisions taken by the Afghan parties through the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, and the Taliban delegation during the talks (on Wednesday) have shown their eagerness and seriousness for peace in Afghanistan, and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the country,” he said.

Militant attacks inside Afghanistan have not ceased. The US has reached out to Pakistan several times asking it to use its influence on the Taliban to head towards a complete ceasefire.

Pakistan says it did not want attacks on Pakistan from inside Afghanistan. Qureshi made these remarks at the conclusion of delegation level talks with the Taliban Political Commission (TPC) headed by Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar who called on him at the Foreign Office.

The TPC was given a red carpet welcome and received by the foreign minister, with Mulla Baradar marking his third visit to Pakistan.

The over two weeks of break in the Doha talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government also gave an opportunity two days ago for a visit by Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan, who met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The TPC delegation is visiting Pakistan from 16-18 December on invitation of Pakistan as part of Pakistan’s efforts of outreach to all Afghan stakeholders for a peaceful resolution of the Afghan conflict. The Taliban delegation will also call on the prime minister today (Thursday).

The TPC delegation after the talks at the Foreign Office appreciated Pakistan’s facilitative role in the Afghan peace process and shared its perspective on various aspects of the intra-afghan negotiations, said the Foreign Office.

The presence of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan was an important topic during the talks at the Foreign Office. Pakistan said it is committed to safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with the hope that peace and stability in Afghanistan will help create conducive conditions for a time-bound and well-resourced roadmap supported by international community. It also stressed upon the importance of the international community playing its role in reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan.

Speaking to media after the talks, Qureshi said that in the discussions, Pakistan once more presented its view that there is no military solution for continued peace in Afghanistan, and the solution can come only through talks. “We have announced 1,000 new scholarships for skilled Afghan students, so that these students can help in the development of Afghanistan. There are deep trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Gwadar Port can be helpful in this regard. We want to make trade agreements more active.”

Welcoming the announcement of the agreement on rules and procedures between the two negotiating sides in Doha, Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed that the agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated solution.

The minister also underlined the need for guarding against the machinations of “spoilers” from disrupting the process.