Kitchen gardening event

Islamabad : Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mahmood has said that the Ring Road project will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in December or January, after which the heavy traffic load in Rawalpindi and Islamabad would be lessen and new commercial and industrial zones will create new opportunities for construction and development in the region, says a press release.

He was addressing a kitchen gardening function at CBR Cooperative Housing Society Phase II in association with RDA, and representative organisation of Turkish government TIKA.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mahmood said that Ring Road project will help in mitigating climate change in the region. This ring road is passing nearby CBRECHS Phase 2.

He said that he was grateful to Mr. Bhatti, Abida Malik and the government of Turkey for their work in kitchen gardening.

At RDA we have made rules to make the precious rain water usable. Now no commercial or residential colony will be approved unless they keep up with the rainwater management.

RDA chairman added that he was grateful to CBR Society, its former President Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Akhlaq Sindhu, Shabbir Sheikh and Khalid Qureshi that they always cooperated with RDA.

Earlier, Ghoqan Amit, Country Head of Turkish NGO Tika, said that Pakistan is our brotherly country and Tika is working in more than 60 countries.

Those who live in smaller houses and not have land can become self-sufficient by growing vegetables from it.

At the end, CBR Chief Coordinator Khalid Qureshi thanked the audience and guests on behalf of the society.

Abida Malik, Saeed Ahmad Bhatti, Mian Ikhlaq ur Rehman, Muhammad Akhlaq Sindhu, GM Society Shabir Sheikh Chief Coordinator CBR Muhammad Khalid Qureshi, Col. Sherbaz Khan, Saleem Baloch, Engineer Muhammad Afzal, Samiullah Khan and others were present on the occasion.