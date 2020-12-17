Pandemic behind bars

We do not have accurate information on how many prisoners in Pakistan's badly overcrowded jails may have died as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. We do however know that the virus has hit prisoners hard – with overcrowded conditions, poor sanitation, poor healthcare and the lack of medical facilities contributing to this. Pakistan's prisons are badly overcrowded; as per reports, the prisons in Sialkot and Malir hold prisoners above 200 percent of their capacity. Many other prisons are also filled far beyond the number they can hold. This places an additional strain on prison authorities and of course on the prisoners, while increasing the risk of the spread of the coronavirus. We know that one man aged almost 100 years or a few years more died recently at Gujrat jail after contracting Covid-19. An appeal had been made for his release. But it has not yet reached a conclusion. It's possible others have died as well. In the middle of this year, the Islamabad High Court and the Sindh High Court issued orders for prisoners who were aged over 55 years, women, juveniles and under-trial prisoners to be set free. This order was later overturned by the Supreme Court. The attorney general of Pakistan ordered the release of more elderly prisoners, women and those held for petty offences, and the prime minister also endorsed the freeing of women prisoners in jails across Pakistan. Some of them are held alongside their small children.

It's just not known how far these orders were followed and how many prisoners were freed. We do know, however, that 67 percent of the nearly 80,000 prisoners in Pakistan are under trial and, as such, not convicted of any crime. The rules of justice state that anyone who is not found guilty is in fact innocent. The Ministry of Human Rights, which inspected jails this year, had ordered that those who suffered serious illness, mental illness or serious infectious disease either receive treatment or be freed. The facilities in our jails simply make them places in which death through Covid-19 and other diseases is very likely. We know there have been some deaths already. The courts have attempted to intervene as have local and international NGOs. But, despite their efforts, thousands of prisoners remain in a dangerous condition. They face the full growth of the pandemic and it is not known how many lives it may claim while the victims remain behind bars.