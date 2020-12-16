Saudi envoy calls on COAS; mutual matters discussed

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday, says an ISPR press release. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed. The ambassador reaffirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s full support to the Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on the regional issues.