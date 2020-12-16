Ashrafi asks Opp to hold dialogue with govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday asked the opposition to hold dialogue with the government on the issues of extremism, terrorism, inflation, corruption and electoral reforms as the PTI government can't be dethroned through sit-ins and long marches.

“The Nawaz Sharif government did not fall through protests and sit-ins of Imran Khan. Similarly, the Imran Khan government could not be dethroned through long marches and sit-ins,” he said while talking to newsmen after addressing the Provincial Youth Conference held here on Tuesday under the banner of Diocese of Peshawar and Church of Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Ashrafi said the language being used in PDM processions is against moral, religious and political values. He said Mehmood Khan Achakzai should seek apology on his accusations. “The nation knows very well who is traitor and who is allied with the enemies of Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier addressing the conference, he said the minorities living in Pakistan are not second-class citizens. The rights and privileges the Constitution of Pakistan has defined for the minorities should be acknowledged by everyone. “Youths will be made part of Interfaith Harmony Councils along with religious scholars,” he said, adding that Islam is a religion of peace, security and moderation and everyone in the country should play his role for the prosperity of the country. He said forceful conversions and underage marriages issues are being probed. The daughters of the minorities are as respected as other daughters of the nation. He said the blasphemy law is protector of humanity and Ulema and Mashaykh will play their effective and influenced role to keep check on the misuse of the blasphemy law in the country. He underlined that in the making of Pakistan, the minorities played a key role and the Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for the majority and the minority populace in the country. “Shariah urges the Muslim majority to take care of the minorities living in a Muslim state,” he said.

Non-Muslim youths don't need to be disturbed as Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced addressing all prevailing issues of the minorities on priority. He said the US State Department enlisted Pakistan among countries violating religious freedom, which is against ground realities. “We invite the US Commission for Religious Freedom to visit Pakistan to witness the realities on religious freedom in Pakistan,” he said.

He said the US, Europe, Britain and other countries should disregard baseless propaganda against Pakistan. “The world leadership should look into Indian atrocities against the minorities,” he said, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron by supporting the elements making sacrilegious caricatures spoiled all endeavours on account of interfaith dialogue and harmony. He said Pakistan has demanded legislation at the world level for the sanctity of all heavenly religions, prophets and scriptures and the OIC has also endorsed these efforts of Pakistan.