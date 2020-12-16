close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

Sri Lankan envoy meets Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

National

December 16, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The high commissioner of Sri Lanka, Vice Admiral (retd) Mohan Wijewickramacalled on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday. Matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion during the meeting. The high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and progress made in fight against terrorism.

