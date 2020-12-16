3 hurt in drive-by shooting in north London

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A man in his 20s is in a life-threatening condition and two others have been injured in a drive-by shooting in north London.
Shots were fired from one car at a group of men in another in Middleton Road, Hackney at around 9.15pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Investigators have appealed for witnesses who saw the shooting or a vehicle being driven erratically to come forward. Two of the three victims, all men aged in their 20s, suffered minor injuries, but the third is in hospital with a head injury and is in a life-threatening condition.
Detective Inspector Matthew Webb said: “This was a horrendous incident as a result of a firearms discharge on our streets. We need the help of our communities to bring these suspects to justice and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting – or saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area at the time.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 7439/14Dec, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.