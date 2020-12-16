Four food outlets sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed four food businesses, including a ketchup and sauce factory and honey production unit, here on Tuesday.

PFA teams also discarded 430 prohibited gutka sachets, 400kg substandard chilli garlic sauce, 280kg fake honey and 50kg glucose. The PFA DG said Safaa Food Ketchup and Sauce Factory located at Ferozewala was sealed for using prohibited starch in preparation of sauce, using false labelling and other violations. Poor arrangement of cleanliness and stinky water was witnessed during the raid on the premises. A fake honey production unit was sealed at Faiz Bagh.