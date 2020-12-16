Shun negative politics, CM Usman Buzdar asks opposition

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition should shun negative politics after the failed Minar-e-Pakistan show.

In a statement, he said the people had given a strong verdict against corrupt opposition leaders, adding that resignation stunt of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had also been badly exposed like its public meetings.

The development politics will prevail in the country as the people foiled every conspiracy against the democratic mandate of the PTI, he added. The chief minister stressed that the tactics of the opposition would not be tolerated as they could hamper the masses welfare. The failed PDM show had baffled the opposition and its tall claims of tendering resignations and long march were also hollow. The opposition should stay calm till 2023 as the people have full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of teachers and students of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar, they offered on 16 December, 2014. In his message, the chief minister said students wrote the history of a peaceful Pakistan with their precious blood. He said that the martyrs’ great sacrifices united the nation against the spate of terrorism and gave new courage to them. "This resulted in a mortal defeat to the wicked enemy and Pakistan emerged as a citadel of peace," he added. Usman Buzdar said that the martyred children and their teachers were the heroes of the nation and Pakistan saluted their families.

He said there was no room for terrorism and fanaticism and the PTI government would achieve the target of a tolerant society. The nation should also remember the commitment for which the innocent children lost their lives, concluded the CM.