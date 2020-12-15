close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 15, 2020

‘Khuli Kutchery’

Islamabad

A
APP
December 15, 2020

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday held a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ here at CPO office.

The ‘Khuli Kutchery’ was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present. 35 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO. The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

Latest News

More From Islamabad