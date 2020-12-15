Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday held a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ here at CPO office.

The ‘Khuli Kutchery’ was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present. 35 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO. The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.