Police looking for Frere Hall harassment suspects

Police are looking for a group of young men who can be seen harassing a young woman at the Frere Hall in a video clip that has been circulating on social media.

During their initial investigation, the police did not find anything that could help them trace the woman or any of the suspects seen in the video clip. Police said they had recorded the statements of the city wardens on duty at the Frere Hall, adding that the wardens could not provide them with any information about the incident. The video showed the woman sitting in a car while the suspects harassed her despite her pleas to leave her alone. The men also recorded the incident, following which the clip started circulating on social media.