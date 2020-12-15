Karachi be made a single district, suggests Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that 95 per cent of the country’s problems can be resolved by devolving the powers under the 18th Constitutional Amendment from the Chief Minister’s House to the lowest level and by ensuring that a provisional financial commision (PFC) award be issued on the pattern of the National Financial Commision (NFC) award.

Addressing workers of the party through a social networking site, he said on Monday the solution to all chronic issues of Karachi lay in the PSP’s research-based and well-thought-out six-point feasible plan. “If not today, then tomorrow, the only workable roadmap presented by the PSP will improve the current situation of Pakistan in the years to come, for sure,” he said.

Kamal said the residents of Karachi, the economic jugular vein of Pakistan, should be recounted fairly, and the number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies should be allocated according to the actual population of the city.

He suggested that Karachi should be restored as one district instead of seven and the Karachi Master Plan Department should be restored by taking back all powers from

the Sindh Building Control Authority.

He further suggested that the local government affairs of all 18 agencies, including the Karachi Port Trusts and cantonments, should be given to the mayor’s office while the land authority should remain the subject of the respective agencies. “The longer the rulers take to implement our proposed solutions, the more damage will be done to Pakistan,” he warned.