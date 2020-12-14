LHC to hear only urgent cases from today

LAHORE: Taking safety measures to prevent coronavirus, the Lahore High Court will hear only urgent cases from Monday (today) as Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has suspended the hearing of regular cases for two weeks.

The regular judicial work will remain suspended at LHC Lahore principal seat and its territorial benches at Rawalpindi, Multan and Bahawalpur and only take up cases of urgent nature including bail petitions, quashing of FIRs, urgent service matters and the cases fixed by the courts till December 24. The winter vacation at LHC will commence from December 25 and continue till January 8. Surprisingly, no such steps have been taken for the sub ordinary judiciary and work will continue as per regular schedule.