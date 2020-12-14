Two more die from coronavirus in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Two more people died of coronavirus and another 200 tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Taking to reporters, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rai Samiullah said coronavirus death toll had reached 70 since March.

He said 2,800 coronavirus tests were conducted in coronavirus lab during the week.

He said total active COVID-19 cases in Sargodha had been 344 while 1,657 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said 32 beds had been allocated in isolation ward at cardiology ward of DHQ Teaching hospital, 40 at TB hospital while 10 at all THQs of Sargodha district for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Rai said 45 patients, including 27 confirmed coronavirus patients were under treatment at iksolation wards in which 17 patients at cardiology ward while 28 had been admitted to the TB Hospital.