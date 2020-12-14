Expensive tests

Recently, I visited a private hospital after I showed some mild symptoms of Covid-19. I was shocked to learn the cost of the test which was somewhere between Rs6500 and Rs9000, which the poor cannot afford. Even though several welfare organisations as well as the government have conducted free tests, these are not easily accessible. Also, many people are not aware about these tests. As a result, they avoid getting tested. As a result, these people may end up spreading the virus and infecting the people who came in their contact. The relevant authorities must pay attention to this important matter and ensure that poor and middle class citizens are able to get themselves tested.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi