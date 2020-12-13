close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

TV anchor injured

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

LAHORE: A TV anchor was attacked and injured by unknown persons in K Block Defence on Saturday. Iqrar ul Hassan, who had received minor injuries, was attacked while recording a programme. Police arrested seven accused involved in the incident. The car riders tortured Iqrar near Wateen Chowk, Defence. CCPO Lahore also took notice of the incident.

Latest News

More From Pakistan