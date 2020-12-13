TV anchor injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A TV anchor was attacked and injured by unknown persons in K Block Defence on Saturday. Iqrar ul Hassan, who had received minor injuries, was attacked while recording a programme. Police arrested seven accused involved in the incident. The car riders tortured Iqrar near Wateen Chowk, Defence. CCPO Lahore also took notice of the incident.