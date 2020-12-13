HR violations in IIOJK exposes India’s brutal face: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that human rights violations and cruelty to innocent people of Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had exposed the real brutal face of India before the world.

India was constantly ignoring international laws and committing grave human rights violations in IIOJK, he said this while talking to people of his constituency.

The grave human rights violations were enough to awake world conscience, he stated. Voices against ‘Hindutva policy’ were also coming from inside India, Qureshi said, adding that Pakistan would also continue to inform international community about the nefarious designs of India.

“India should not be in any misunderstanding. Pakistan is capable of responding in befitting manner, in case of any foreign aggression", the foreign minister stated.

He also stressed upon the international community to exert pressure on India in order to keep innocent people of the occupied valley safe and secure from Indian brutalities. The world should also ensure strict adherence to human rights in the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, he remarked.

Qureshi also criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stating that the alliance’s politics was about to collapse.

Opposition would have to face accountability process, Qureshi said, adding that there would be no NRO. The foreign minister hinted that PDM was pursuing foreign agenda, which aimed at creating unrest in the country. The Opposition coalition was bound to failure, Qureshi maintained.

PDM was divided on issue of resignations, Qureshi said, adding that differences on resignations were started surfacing. About economy, he said country’s economy was heading towards right direction and the recent report of Asian Development Bank was evident in that regard. Sugar price have reduced within one month and he termed it a good sign.

The government was taking every possible step to abolish inflation, he added. The government was fighting against the mafias, he stated hoping that the government would control inflation soon.

The second wave of coronavirus was very much severe, he added. “The masses should follow SoPs and refrain from joining public gatherings. The government was taking all possible measures to save public from the pandemic and keep economy flourishing”.