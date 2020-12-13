Civilian killed in Kabul attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: A series of rockets struck Kabul on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, officials said.
"This morning, 10 rockets were fired from the Labe Jar neighbourhood of Kabul," Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters. He said three rockets landed near Kabul airport and seven in residential areas, leaving one civilian dead and two wounded.