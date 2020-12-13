IBA, OTF sign agreement to support Covid-19-affected students

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi and the Orange Tree Foundation (OTF) on Saturday signed an agreement to support deserving IBA students whose families had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scholarship would support 25 students in their final year of undergraduate programme, and five general scholarships would be given to students from underprivileged background.

The signing ceremony, which was held online, was attended by Chief Executive Officer OTF Omer Mateen Allahwala, Director Alumni and Corporate Relations IBA Malahat Awan and Head of Marketing and Communications OTF Bemisal Iqbal.

Allahwala outlined the OTFâ€™s vision of actively working to establish educational equity in Pakistan.