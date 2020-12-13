Two â€˜muggersâ€™ arrested in injured state after encounter

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday in an injured state after an exchange of fire with police in Baldia Town.

According to police, the encounter took place in Baldia Town Sector 9-B within the remits of the Ittehad Town police station when a patrolling police team saw two suspects on a motorcycle mugging passers-by at gunpoint.

An exchange of fire reportedly ensued between the suspects and the police team, after which the cops arrested the two alleged muggers in an injured state. They were transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment under police custody.

The suspects were identified as Gul Raj and Noman. Police also claimed to have seized weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way.