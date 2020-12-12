50 unidentified booked for murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Defence-C police registered a case against 50 unidentified persons, following a murder over a property issue, here on Friday, The case was registered on charges of firing into the air, murder and attempted murder on the complaint of one Saeed Ahmed. Locals caught 10 armed men and handed them over to the police.