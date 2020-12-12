close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

50 unidentified booked for murder

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

LAHORE: Defence-C police registered a case against 50 unidentified persons, following a murder over a property issue, here on Friday, The case was registered on charges of firing into the air, murder and attempted murder on the complaint of one Saeed Ahmed. Locals caught 10 armed men and handed them over to the police.

Latest News

More From Pakistan