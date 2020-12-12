Senior Indian diplomat summoned to protest LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to register Pakistanâ€™s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on December 09, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hot Spring Sector of the LoC, 55-year-old Naseem Fatima, w/o Sabir Shah, resident of Tai Mohra village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and Working Boundary.