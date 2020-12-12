Authorities asked to arrest killers of council secretary in Mardan

TIMERGARA: All Secretaries Village Councils Association (ASVCA), Lower Dir chapter, on Friday demanded chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and inspector general of police to immediately arrest the people who recently killed a neighborhood council secretary in Par Hoti area of Mardan district.

The demand was made at a meeting of the association held at Balambat with its president Salahuddin alia chief of Munda in the chair.

Senior secretaries Farmanullah, Muhammad Zeb, Nizamul Haq, Zarbaz Khan, Salahuddin Khan, Muhammad Fayaz, Kaleemullah, Syed Mahmood Jan, Afzal Khan, Murad Badshah and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, ASVCA president Salahuddin demanded the quarters concerned to give justice to the family of Ubaid, the secretary who was gunned down by unidentified assailants on December 8 in Mardan.He called upon the government not to put the issue on the backburner and take immediate steps to arrest the killers.He said it was a matter of concern that the killers were yet to be arrested. Earlier, fateha was offered for the soul of Ubaid.