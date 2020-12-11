close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent  
December 11, 2020

Punjab health minister undergoes surgery

OC
Our Correspondent  
December 11, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has undergone a minor surgery at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore, on Thursday. According to Health Minister’s spokesman, the minister said the surgery remained successful and she had been discharged from the hospital. “I will assume my official duties again on Friday (today),” she added.

