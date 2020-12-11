â€˜Calibri queenâ€™ wants to make Lahore battleground: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has alleged that the â€˜Calibri queenâ€™ [Maryam Nawaz] has created a â€˜baton forceâ€™, she wants to make Lahore a battleground and create chaos and anarchy in the city.

She was addressing a press conference at DGPR offices in connection with the International Human Rights Day observance, here on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Human Right, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine was also present.

Dr Firsous said the â€˜royal Calibri queenâ€™ was spreading coronavirus and playing with the lives of innocent people, just for her political interests. She said the government was making strenuous efforts to stop the spread of corona and ensure strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

While responding to a question, she said that the opposition claims about resignation from assemblies were mere political stunts, as majority of the opposition parliamentarians were aware of desires of the rejected politicians. They would not sacrifice their political careers for the convicted party leaders, she added.

The SACM said that most of the parliamentarians from opposition benches wanted to protect themselves from suicidal narrative of Maryam Safdar, therefore, the Calibri queen had decided to make Lahore a battleground. She said the government was well

aware of the evil designs of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The number of corona patients had reached 61,155 in Lahore, while 3,265 had died in Punjab so far. As many as 446 confirmed cases had been reported while 23 died during the last 24 hours, added the SACM.