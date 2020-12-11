close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
December 11, 2020

DUHS Diamond jubilee ceremony commemorated

National

December 11, 2020

KARACHI: Century after the global outbreak of the Spanish flu, Covid-19 pandemic has struck the world and created chaos. This pandemic has not only disrupted the educational activities but also we have to treat an unknown entity with an entirely different pathology, which was before known as viral infection.

This was said by Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor of DUHS in front of Anatomy department, commemorating the diamond jubilee ceremony of the Dow Medical College in open air.

In this simple yet colorful ceremony former principals of Dow Medical College, Professor M. A. Almani, Professor Salah Uddin Afsar, Professor Tipu Sultan, Professor Sher Shah, Professor Ghaffar Billo, Professor Iqbal Memon, Professor Zaki uddin Oonwala, Dr Zafar, Professor Shaista Affendi, Professor D. S. Akram, Professor Khalid Mehmood, Professor Saad Khalid Niaz, Dr Khalid Paracha, Dr Raffat, Dow Medical College Principl Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, Pro Vice Chancellor of DUHS Professor Zarnaz Wahid, Professor Kartar Dawani, Registrar Dr Ashar Afaq, Professor Zubair, Professor Sajida qureshi, Professor Syed Mukkaram Ali, Professor Saba Sohail, Professor Naila, Professor Shuja Farrukh, various senior faculty members, and others were present.***

