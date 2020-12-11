Woman killed over Karo-Kari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife on the pretext of Karo-Kari in Kotri city of district Jamshoro on Thursday.Reports said accused Imam Ali Khoso shot dead his wife Zulekhan and fled. Later, the police handed over the body to brothers of the deceased woman and are raiding different places to arrest the killer.