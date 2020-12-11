Resignations not to harm assembly, says Sh Rashid

LAHORE: “Resignations will not harm the assembly,” said Sheikh Rashid at a press conference held at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Thursday.

He hoped not all members of the opposition would resign. He said if they resign, they will not get the “benefits” they are getting in jails and will be treated like “C Class” inmates. “Imran Khan has made an offer for a dialogue in the assembly,” said the Railways minister while talking to the media. He said: “Those with whom you want to negotiate are against Nawaz Sharif's statement.” Whatever the situation is, it will not benefit the PDM, he said, adding that political parties should not shut doors on dialogue.

He termed 2021 a crucial year and asked the opposition whether they want to put the country’s politics at stake for the sake of just one person. “December, 13, 14, 15, and 16 will bring good news for PM Imran Khan,” he predicted.

He said the number 13 is not considered appropriate in Europe anyway. This is the place from where Imran Khan went up. From there, the PDM will go down. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has kept an eye on Islamabad instead of Islam. Even if all the political Chaudhrys of Pakistan die, there will not be a turn of Fazlur Rehman. He said: “Come to Islamabad with enthusiasm. The cold will wait for you in January, he added.

He said five terrorists have been arrested in Lahore today (Thursday) and Lahore is on high alert due to the coronavirus. A conspiracy is being hatched inside Pakistan. India cannot do anything on the border. The year 2021 is the year of big judo and karate. There could be flames in Bangkok and nights in Baghdad. “You are going to put politics at stake against one person. The military is very tolerant and its strategy is different every time. There will be good news for Imran Khan after December 13. Imran Khan said he would leave the government but would not give an “NRO” to any corrupt person. Maryam is in the process of killing her uncle and father. He said that some people are fanning chaos in the country. He said if India touches Pakistan's borders, it will be taught a lesson that the world will remember.

The Pakistan Railways has paid pension dues of Grade 1-5 employees, which were withheld from 2016-17. "We will pay the dues of pensioners from Grade 6-10 on the first of next month," he said. For the convenience of the employees, all the pensioners and widows' dues for four to five years would go into their bank accounts like salaries so that it could be easy for them to receive the money. In three months, the dues of pensioners and widows are going to be cleared.

The federal minister for Railways said the Shalimar Express would run from Faisalabad to Karachi and from Karachi to Faisalabad from January 1 for the convenience of people. He said a biometric attendance system is being implemented at all costs to improve the attendance system. The working hours of trains should be improved despite the fog so that the passengers do not face any hassle during the journey.