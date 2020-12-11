Dutch to expel ‘Russian spies’

The Hague: The Netherlands is expelling two alleged Russian spies working as diplomats after "rolling up" a spy network that targeted hi-tech industries, Dutch security officials said on Thursday.

The Russian officers from the civilian SVR intelligence service built up a "substantial" network of sources that could have damaged Dutch national interests, the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) said.

Moscow said it would retaliate to the "provocative" gesture, which further strains a relationship that has been frosty ever since the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 put the Netherlands and Russia at loggerheads.

The AIVD said in statement that it had "recently rolled up a substantial espionage network" involving the two Russians, who were both accredited diplomats at the Russian embassy in The Hague.