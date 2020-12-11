Vendor selling ‘poisonous’ Dahi Bhallay arrested

LAHORE:A Dahi Bhallay seller was arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling poisonous Dahi Bhallay which claimed life of a woman and her daughter two days ago.

The suspect has been identified as Tariq. Two days back, a citizen, Ismail, registered a complaint in Shera Kot Police station that he bought Dahi Bhallay from the suspect’s shop and kept it in a fridge at home. The next morning his family members consumed the foods, which deteriorated the condition of seven to eight family members. His wife Kasur Bibi, 45, daughter Bareera, 21, and son Sunfiyan, 12, were admitted to hospital where Kausar and Bareera died. A case was registered and police arrested the suspect.

Man hit to death: A 60-year-old man died in a road accident in the Shadman area on Thursday. The victim Abdul Waheed was riding a bike. As he reached near Steel Bridge Underpass, a speeding vehicle hit him. He fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died.

in another incident, a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a speeding vehicle near Bhubatian Chowk, Nawab Town police on Thursday. The bike-rider was identified as Manzoor Hussain. The driver fled the scene.

injured: A 65-year-old man fell into an open drain owing to heavy fog and received injuries on Thursday. The victim identified as Anwar Ali was trying to cross road on foot. His vision was affected due to heavy fog and he all of sudden slipped into the sewerage drain near Babu Sabu Truck Ada.