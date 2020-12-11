Aleem Khan flays India for worsening border situation

Lahore: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that all conspiracies of India against Pakistan would fail miserably as main objective of the Modi government was to bring Pakistan under its control in one way or another but there would be no success at any cost.

Talking about the Indian attitude and the aggravating border situation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that if the enemy did make a mistake, it would be retaliated. He said that the Pakistan Army remained always vigilant and ready for any situation. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always resolutely opposed the Modi mentality and exposed the true nature of Hindu policy to the world. He said that in fact India was not digesting the development and prosperity of Pakistan at any cost and therefore it wanted to divert attention from the world issue of Kashmir under the guise of its nefarious activities. He added that firing on unarmed civilians at the borders had become the norm of the Indian Army but Modi would have to suffer the consequences of his actions.