Imran, Gates discuss polio eradication, combating corona

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation Wednesday with Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Views were exchanged on the COVID-19 situation and polio eradication efforts in Pakistan, says a press release. The prime minister shared Pakistanâ€™s policy to control and mitigate the deleterious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health and economy. He apprised Mr Gates of Pakistanâ€™s national coordinated efforts, being implemented through â€˜smart lock downsâ€™ aimed at saving people from dying from the virus and hunger.

Noting the surge in COVID-19 cases, the prime minister underscored the governmentâ€™s commitment to combat the second wave through similar interventions. He, however, noted that implementation of SOPs is more challenging this time.

The prime minister acknowledged the Gates Foundationâ€™s continued support of the Ehsaas Programme, which would help the most vulnerable segments of Pakistanâ€™s population benefit from its expertise in health, nutrition and financial inclusion.

The prime minister commended the Gates Foundationâ€™s strong advocacy for the provision of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all developing countries.

The prime minister reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of the government. While thanking the Gates Foundation for its critical support in building Pakistanâ€™s emergency management capacity for polio eradication, the prime minister highlighted that anti-polio campaigns were being intensified across the country. He added that SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and his team would continue to collaborate with his Foundation for eradication of polio.

Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistanâ€™s efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic while stimulating economic growth. The prime minister and Mr Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of eradicating polio and combating COVID-19 pandemic.