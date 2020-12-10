Main suspect in Badaber girl’s murder still at large

PESHAWAR: The main suspect in the murder and burning of a young girl in Badaber area is still at large.

The mother of the seven-year-old Aalya (alias Layya) told reporters that the family was still in shock. She demanded the arrest of the main accused and giving him due punishment so that no one in the future dares to commit such a heinous crime.

Police told the family that the case had been worked out and a neighbour was behind the crime. He is still at large. A senior police official said they were working on the case and the arrest of the accused is one a priority. He said the case of the murder of a four-year-old boy would also be worked out soon as investigators have reached the main accused.

Last month, a four-year-old boy Tahirullah was found dead in fields of Telaband in the limits of the Badaber Police Station. His abdomen was found cut but no organ was removed. The incident spread terror in the area as well as nearby villages. Five days later, a young girl was killed and then her body was set on fire in Balokhel area of Badaber.