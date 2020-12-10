2,000 litre expired flavours destroyed; factory sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed a factory due to producing artificial flavours with expired chemicals in the provincial metropolis.

Acting on the tipoff, the PFA team raided Quality Flavours factory located at Thokar Niaz Baig and caught them red-handed preparing substandard flavours. The operation was led by PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana. The Authority DG said that PFA had sealed the factory on the charges of adulteration and destroyed 2,000 litre expired flavours during the operation. The administration of the factory failed to present the record of raw material and products in front of the raiding team. PFA DG said that the authority took action against the food business operators (FBO) by following the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The use of expired material in the preparation of any food products is a heinous crime while adulterators and malpractice would be dealt with an iron hand, he said, adding according to the vision of CM Punjab, the utmost priority of Punjab Food Authority was to eliminate the foes of public health.