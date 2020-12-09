Siraj Kassam Teli dies in Dubai

KARACHI: Former President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli passed away in Dubai on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, the businessman had been diagnosed with pneumonia and was under-treatment at a hospital in the Emirates.

Born in 1953, Teli graduated from Karachi’s Government Commerce College in 1974. The businessman was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government in 2011.

Teli was known for raising voice for the rights of business and industrial community of Karachi. Known for his blunt remarks whether it was about law and order or Karachi’s law and order, Teli never shied away from speaking the truth, his colleagues say.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the sad demise of Siraj Kassam Teli.

He conveyed his condolences and prayers to the bereaved family.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Siraj Qassam Teli. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” the prime minister said in a tweet. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned businessman Siraj Kassam Teli.

Speaking to Geo.tv, KCCI president Shahriq Vohra remembered Teli as a visionary and a leader for all. “This is a loss for the whole of Pakistan. We are in a state of shock.”

Ex-KCCI chief Zubair Motiwal said that his demise has created a wide gap in the leadership of the business community. “He always spoke the truth without considering the consequences,” Motiwala said.

“I frequently interacted with him on issues facing Karachi’s business community and learned from his valuable experiences and advice,” said Federal Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar.