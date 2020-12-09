Zardari’s bail extended in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday got extension in his interim bail from Islamabad High Court in the money laundering case till January 19. Zardari sought extension in his bail and exemption from the court appearance owing to his medical condition.

The court will now continue further hearing of the case on January 19. His medical report was submitted on Monday to the Islamabad High Court, stating that he’d sustained head injuries during a fall. Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek filed the application with the court requesting that his client be exempted from appearing in person in the fake bank accounts case. The medical report further revealed that the ex-president was readmitted to a hospital on November 22. The report said the ex-president had a swelling in his head and pain on the left side of the chest.