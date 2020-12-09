Four die of Covid-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Four more corona patients died and the number of deaths reached 272 since March this year.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shahzad told on Tuesday that 589 coronavirus tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories, out of them, 35 were positive. He said 231 patients had recovered, taking the total to 6,073, while the active cases have dropped to 368 in the district. He said that 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital. Dr Asif said that 88 patients, including 32 confirmed, were under treatment in the Allied Hospital while 28 patients, including eight confirmed, patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.