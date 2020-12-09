Time for Saarc region to move forward with spirit of cooperation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says it is the need of the hour that the region moves forward with the spirit of cooperation that was instrumental in the formation of Saarc, while also hoping that the Saarc Process would be allowed to move ahead without

artificial obstacles being erected in its progress, and it would be enabled to function as an effective instrument of regional cooperation.

Imran Khan’s message was released by the Foreign Office in which he felicitated the governments and the citizens of the member states of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) to commemorate the 36th Saarc Charter Day.

It is no secret that India has stalled Saarc by boycotting the annual summit to be hosted by Islamabad some years back. Since then no Saarc summit could be held though lately virtual meetings have been possible keeping the pandemic in mind.

Without naming India, Imran Khan said, “It is unfortunate that due to longstanding unresolved

disputes amongst the member states, Saarc countries have been unable to take advantage of Pakistan’s potential as a melting pot for positive economic interest and consequently the region has not been able to achieve the desired objectives.” He pointed out that his government’s vision for Pakistan is to leverage its location to act as a trade and transit hub to benefit the people of region and beyond.