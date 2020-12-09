Islamabad to get wildlife conservation centre

Islamabad: The Climate Change Ministry has decided to convert Islamabad’s Marghazar zoo into a wildlife conservation centre at the cost of Rs1.6 million.

According to a spokesman for the ministry, all zoo animals that were relocated to different sanctuaries will be brought back.

He said a rescue centre would be built inside the conservation centre, which will function in line with international standards.

"The ministry has approached wildlife experts for suggestions about the conservation centre and the animals to be kept there," he said. In May, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the relocation of 917 animals and birds from the zoo to sanctuaries as the reports emerged about a lack of facilities and adverse living conditions.

The orders were issued on three combined petitions seeking relocation of two brown bears, treatment of Kaavan elephant, and halt to the shooting of street dogs. Kaavan, the country’s last Asian elephant, was shifted to Cambodia earlier this month.