Tue Dec 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

Ahsan to file defamation suit against NAB chief

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal announced on Monday that he would file a defamation suit against the NAB chairman and said assets of bureau’s officers should be checked in the same way as anti-watchdog was probing others.

Talking to the media outside the NAB court here, he said that the NAB intimidated people and made false cases. Islamabad’s Accountability Court on Monday deferred indictment of Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports Complex reference and adjourned the hearing until Dec 22.

