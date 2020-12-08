Wonâ€™t allow China cutting by Centre on Islands: Murtaza Wahab

close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
Our Correspondent 
December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that the provincial administration of the PPP has been doing quality development work all over Karachi.

Wahab, who is also the chief ministerâ€™s adviser on law and environment, made the claim during his visit to a park near Korangiâ€™s Coast Guard Chowrangi that is being reconstructed under the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project.

He said the park is being reconstructed in an area that has been neglected despite being the confluence of Korangi and Malir. These two districts of the city are home to hundreds of thousands of people, he added.

He also said that a four-kilometre-long road has been constructed in the neighbourhood, with the revamping of drainage system, to connect the area with the coastal settlement of Ibrahim Hyderi.

The newly-constructed road provides a beautiful look to the area, he said and added the Sindh government will not allow China cutting on islands.Wahab said that in a few days, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will formally perform the groundbreaking of the Malir Expressway project in the city.

