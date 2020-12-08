Three more virus patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Three more corona patients, including a woman, died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Monday.

Shamshad Bibi, Muhammad Akhtar and Rasheed Ahmed, all belonged to Multan. The hospital sources said that 21 new patients were admitted to the hospital during two days. Total corona patients had reached 170, including 86 positive, 42 suspects and 42 negative, told Nishtar Hospital spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed.

He said that 1,396 tests had been conducted in Multan division during the last 24 hours and out of them, 25 tested positive while the reports of 7,861 patients were still not received. He told that 1,209 tests were conducted in Multan district while 17 tested positive and the lab reports of 4,753 were not received.

He said that 96 tests were conducted in Khanewal district and out of them four patients tested positive. Fifty corona tests were conducted in Lodhran district and not a single patient tested positive, he maintained. He said that 41 tests were conducted in Vehari district and four of them tested positive.

Security of markets, shopping malls to be improved: South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Zafar Iqbal Awan has ordered to improve the security of markets and shopping malls.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the business community at his office here on Monday. He said that to provide a peaceful environment to the business community strict security was must.

He told that corona lockdown had severely affected the business community. However, the police got full support of the business community during the lockdown, he added.

Zafar Iqbal Awan said that the business community should clarify the joint information system and security arrangements with the police so that the crimes in the bazaars could be eradicated.

He said that despite limited resources, the police were striving to protect the life and property of the citizens. In this connection, all suggestions and concerns of the business community would be taken into consideration on priority basis, he assured.

Traders Association of Pakistan South Punjab office-bearers, including Sheikh Javed Akhtar, city president Khalid Qureshi and city general secretary Mirza Naeem Baig were also present in the meeting.

Protest against land occupation: Residents of a society on Monday staged a demonstration against occupation of land by land grabbers. The protesters led by Nasir Chaudhry alleged that the brother of a local politician had illegally occupied the north wall of the colony in E Block and installed a gate.

Nasir Chaudhry told that the accused had owned a plot on the other side of E Block wall, but he made a path after breaking the wall and installed a gate in the breach to increase the market value of his plot.

He said that the society administrator had stopped the construction work at the wall in response to strong protest from the society. Nasir Chaudhry said that more than 4,000 persons were living in the society they wanted strict action against the grabber.