IHC dismisses plea against CAA DG appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed against the appointment of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general and declared it non-maintainable. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had given orders for the appointment of the DG, then how the petitioner could seek contempt of court proceedings in this appointment. The court said the appointment had been made after two years on the key post, why the court should hear this case. The non-appointment of the CAA DG for two years had affected the performance of the department, the bench remarked and said the petitioner should be careful next time, otherwise he would be imposed a heavy fine.