MBA employees again go on strike

Rawalpindi:The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) employees again went on strike on Monday, as the authority has failed to fulfill its promise regarding payment of employees salaries.

While residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad continuously facing travelling difficulties for a month. The Metro Bus employees closed ticketing booths and all other operation of buses. The protesters shutdown all entry and exit points of metro stations and laid down on metro tracks and raised anti-government slogans.

They demanded of the Punjab government to pay their salaries of four months otherwise they would lockdown Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The protesters told ‘The News’ that MBA assured to pay the salaries of one month on Friday and second month salaries would pay on next Friday while the salaries of third month will be paid on third Friday. The management assured payment of all salaries till December 31, therefore they called off strike on November 28, 2020, the protesters said. But, concerned authority did not pay first salary on Friday we had waited till Sunday but in vain. So, we have decided to go on strike once again on Monday, the protesters said.

The Metro Bus Authority Director Ms Shumaila said, “We have already paid all dues of employees to private companies which we had hired employees. We don’t know why private companies not paying salaries.”

The protesters said that MBA was telling lie because they were getting salaries from Metro Bus management before it rather than any other private company. It is worth mentioning here that hundreds of metro bus employees in Lahore also protesting against non-payment of their salaries for over four months.