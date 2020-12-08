MBBS, BDS exams rescheduled

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has postponed all professional MBBS and BDS examinations for a couple of weeks due to current situation of COVID-19 pandemic. MBBS and BDS examinations were earlier scheduled to commence on or before January 10.

The schedule of exams has been changed in compliance with the directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). In a notification on Monday UHS also issued new dates of these examinations.

According to fresh schedule, the first professional MBBS annual exams 2020 for all affiliated medical colleges will commence on January 27, second professional January 12, third professional January 13, fourth professional January 26 and final professional MBBS

annual exams will start on February 2.

BDS annual exams 2020 for all affiliated dental colleges will commence on January 21, second professional January 27, third professional January 14 and final professional BDS annual exams will start on February 11.