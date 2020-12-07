PPP always values culture of Pakistan: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have felicitated Sindhis all over the world on ‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ celebrated on Sunday and said Pakistan is a bouquet of cultures which binds us together. Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, said that the PPP had always treasured the culture of Pakistan and its federating units. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established Lok Virsa so that all our cultures can prosper under state patronage as well. “Pakistan is a bouquet of cultures which binds us together,” he said. He said that the land of Sindh offers love and harmony to the entire world. “We as Pakistanis should reject every kind of extremism. The nation, which preserves its language and culture, can live and be remembered throughout the history,” he said.

While Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Indus civilisation is the crown of Pakistan and Sindh’s culture is in fact a message of unity and harmony.

In his message on the eve of ‘Sindh Culture Day’ being observed tomorrow, the PPP chairman said that this was the day of youth, who are the real heir of this rich heritage.

Bilawal said, “Rich music or cultural dance of Mehran valley has given the arts a new colour and there was a need to learn how to make our cultural activities a platform for promotion of our social as well as economic activities as well.” The PPP chairman said that ‘Sindh Culture Day’ may be celebrated every year with a new theme like the days commemorates by the UN.

Bilawal said that diversity of cultures, religions, ethnicities and creed is the new nomenclature of modern peace and harmony. He extended heartiest congratulations to all those celebrating the ‘Sindh Culture Day’ in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.