48 clinics, 10 medical stores sealed

GUJRANWALA: The District Health Authority sealed 48 clinics and 10 medical stores on the charge of illegal practice during a crackdown in November. On the directions of the health authorities, drug inspectors conducted raids at quacks clinics and medical stores in different areas of the city and sealed 48 clinics for having no NOC while 10 medical stores were also sealed for selling banned medicines. The drug inspectors sent their reports to the high ups for further legal action. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives and health of the citizens. He said that necessary steps would be taken to root-out the quacks clinics in the district. The DC also directed the drug inspectors to accelerate the action against those clinics and medical stores running without having proper licence.