Pakistan gives UN dossier on India’s terror campaign

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram has held a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, and gave him the dossier regarding Indian involvement in terrorist activities against Pakistan, an official of the Pakistani Mission said Friday.

The UN counter-terrorism chief promised to "study" the dossier, which has been prepared by Pakistani agencies after full investigation of India’s systematic campaign to promote terrorism and subversion in Pakistan, the official said.

During the meeting, which took place on Thursday, Voronkov also urged Pakistan and India to reduce tensions and engage in a dialogue and pursue solution in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. On Nov 24, Ambassador Munir Akram handed over the same dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when he met him. The Pakistani envoy also held a productive meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate Michele Coninsx on Friday. -- APP